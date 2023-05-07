Virat Kohli has been following the GT vs LSG match as he previously appreciated the incredible batting by Wriddhiman Saha. Now as Rashid Khan takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers, Virat Kohli puts another Instagram story appreciating his efforts. In the story, Virat writes, 'One of the best catches I've seen. Brilliant Rashid Khan'.

Virat Kohli Lauds Rashid Khan

Virat Kohli appreciating Rashid Khan's Incredible catch. He said - "One of the best catches I've ever seen, Brilliant Rashid". pic.twitter.com/GAqahuOC8E — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 7, 2023

