Street cricket always have their share of magic moments. Shots, fielding sequences, bowling, they have everything packaged to shock the cricket fans all over the world. This time a shot from Pakistan's street cricket awes fans as the batter runs down the track before the bowler releases the ball by a few yards and as the bowler tries to adjust by bowling over his head, the batter hits it with the bat raised over his head. The video, that went viral, was also shared by England cricket's fan group Barmy Army as they called the shot "Outrageous".

England’s Barmy Army Shares Hilarious Shot from Pakistan’s Street Cricket

Outrageous shot in street cricket in Pakistan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1mvq5V4z9t — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) April 5, 2023

