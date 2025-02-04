England's Barmy Army draws reference from the famous Bollywood movie Lagaan and took a hilarious dig at the Indian national cricket team. England's Barmy Army took to their social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter), where they wanted their side to take 1-4 T20I series loss revenge in the upcoming three-match ODI series, starting from February 6. They captioned the post, 'Our boys are ready to take revenge! Like they say, Doogna Lagaan Lenge.’ The first ODI between India and England will be hosted in Nagpur. Varun Chakaravarthy Earns Maiden ODI Call-Up, Added to India's Squad for IND vs ENG 2025 ODI Series After Exceptional Performances in T20Is.

‘Doogna Lagaan Lenge’ England Wants Revenge from India

Our boys are ready to take revenge! Like they say, ‘Doogna Lagaan Lenge’ 💪 — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) February 4, 2025

