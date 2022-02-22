Australia have decided to rest David Warner, Glenn Maxwell for the ODI and T20I series against Pakistan. Finch, as expected, would captain the side which also would not have the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

See Full Squad Here:

ICYMI: Australia have named their squad for three ODIs and one T20 against Pakistan #PAKvAUS See the full details here: https://t.co/LYj33si8de pic.twitter.com/fM8ykVieHR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 22, 2022

