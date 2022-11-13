England will be pleased with their display in the first half of the T20 World Cup 2022 final as they restricted Pakistan to 137/8 at the MCG. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid were the star performers with the ball as they took five wickets between them. Pakistan will need their bowlers to have a great performance to turn this game around.

