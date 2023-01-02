New Zealand opener Devon Conway has smashed his fourth Test hundred in the PAK vs NZ 2nd Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. Having opted to bat first, both New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham started very well. Latham was finally removed by Naseem Shah for a personal score of 71(100). After Latham's dismissal, Conway has been joined by Kane Williamson in the middle. The duo has already stitched a 66-run partnership and helped New Zealand to take full control of the game.

Devon Conway Scores 100

