New Zealand captain Tim Southee has won the toss in the PAK vs NZ 2nd Test at the National Stadium, Karachi and decided to bat first. After a strong show in the first Test, New Zealand have made only one change. Matt Henry has replaced Neil Wagner in the team. Meanwhile, Pakistan have made two changes. Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah have returned to the Pakistan lineup. the home side will be desperate to start the new year with a win against New Zealand. How to Watch PAK vs NZ 2nd Test 2022 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match With Time in IST.

New Zealand Opt to Bat First

🚨 T O S S A L E R T 🚨 New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first 🏏#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/RcaUBHDb6R — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 2, 2023

