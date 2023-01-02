Pakistan will face New Zealand in the PAK vs NZ 2nd Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. The match will start at 10.30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). New Zealand almost managed to secure a win in the first Test. However, some gritty batting from Pakistan in the second innings helped the home side to snatch a draw. Now both teams will have a chance to start 2023 with a Test series victory. fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports Network. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Sony Liv app and website. Babar Azam, Pakistan Captain, Says ‘Our Performances in White-Ball Cricket Upstaged Our Achievements in Red-Ball Cricket'.

PAK vs NZ 2nd Test on Sony Liv

Back at Karachi Cricket Stadium ahead of the second Test which begins tomorrow (Jan 2). #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/yAqArIlXbw — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 1, 2023

