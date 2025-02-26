Pakistan cricketer Fakhar Zaman got ruled out of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after suffering an injury in the first match of the competition against New Zealand. In his absence, Pakistan lost against India and were ruled out of the competition. Recent reports from Samaa News, a Pakistani news channel has revealed that Fakhar Zaman is considering retirement from ODIs soon and entirety of International cricket eventually. He has already talked about it in his close circle. One of the reasons has been revealed as his long battle with hyperthyroidism and he is considering moving abroad with his family. Beleaguered Pakistan To Play for Pride Against Bangladesh After ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Exit.

Pakistan Batsman Fakhar Zaman to Announce Retirement

Exclusive Breaking News 🔴Fakhta told me that Fakhar Zaman Going to take retirement soon... Fakhar Zaman has begun consultation with close people regarding retirement, sources claim that Fakhar Zaman is thinking of moving his family abroad soon.#PakistanCricket #FakharZaman pic.twitter.com/UvhGm309np — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) February 26, 2025

