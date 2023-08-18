Pakistan cricket team players arrived in Sri Lanka's Colombo ahead of their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on social media which showed the Sri Lankan Airlines greeting the players upon their arrival in Sri Lanka and the players then later made their way to the team bus. Pakistan take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, the first of which gets underway on August 22. This series will serve as preparation for both teams ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 and World Cup in India.

Watch Video

🛬Touchdown in Colombo! Our squad has arrived in Sri Lanka for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.#BackTheBoysInGreen #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/8kNnH11KSk — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 17, 2023

