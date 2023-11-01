Pakistan have finally returned to winning ways in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 beating Bangladesh in Kolkata. They can reach a maximum of ten points if they win their remainder of the games. New Zealand on the other hand have 8 points with three matches and are currently playing South Africa. If they lose the match, Pakistan will get the opportunity of beating them and even if New Zealand wins their last match, it will come down to net run rate. Knowing this, Pakistan fans arrived in the MCA Stadium at Pune with 'Dil Dil South Africa' placards expressing their wish for a South Africa win. Bangladesh Fan Draws Inspiration from 'Hum Nahi Jeetega' Meme, Comes Up With Hilarious Placard During PAK vs BAN CWC 2023 Match in Eden Gardens.

Pakistan Fans With Placards Reading 'Dil Dil South Africa' Spotted At MCA Stadium

