Bangladesh have had a forgettable time in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, becoming the first team to be officially knocked out of the tournament after suffering a seven-wicket defeat on October 31. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side has mustered just one win from seven matches so far and amidst their flop show in CWC 2023, a picture of a fan holding a placard reading, "Hum nehi jitenge, hamari marzi," emerged from the Eden Gardens during the PAK vs BAN match. For the uninitiated, this quote is from a popular Pakistani comedy show named, 'Loose Talk.' Bangladesh's solitary win so far came against Afghanistan in their first match of CWC 2023. Pakistan Beat Bangladesh by Seven Wickets, Shakib-Al-Hasan-Led Side Out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Contention.

See Pic:

Here's the Popular Meme:

Hum nahi jeetega, hamara morzi pic.twitter.com/SgOV6WAH8C — Khizz (@khizzakk) September 1, 2022

