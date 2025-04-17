Pakistan have qualified for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India, by virtue of winning their fourth consecutive match in the ongoing CWC Qualifiers. Facing Thailand in their fourth match of the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifiers, Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana, showcased an all-around performance and claimed the contest by 87 runs, to top the standings and thus seal a place in the main event scheduled to start in September. The Pakistan women's national cricket team are undefeated in the competition, and will face Bangladesh in their final match on April 19 at Lahore. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Sixth Edition of Women's ODI Competition.

Pakistan Seal Spot in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

Here we go!🥳 1️⃣st team in the Qualifier to book a spot for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 🎉#PAKWvTHAIW | #BackOurGirls | #WWCQ pic.twitter.com/HOKXtvS5bs — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 17, 2025

