Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan has come out and taken responsibility for his team's defeat to Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, September 11. Khan dropped two catches, both of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and the left-hander made the most of the reprieves. The left-hander ended up scoring 71* off 45 deliveries and ended up posting 170/6.

See Shadab Khan's Tweet:

Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down. Positives for team, @iNaseemShah, @HarisRauf14, @mnawaz94 and the entire bowling attack was great. @iMRizwanPak fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/7qPgAalzbt — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 11, 2022

