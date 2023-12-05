History is made by the Pakistan Women's Cricket Team as they claimed their first-ever T20I series win against New Zealand. Although there is one more match left, Pakistan Women are leading the series 2-0. Pakistan Women's team defeated New Zealand by 10 runs. While batting first Pakistan Women scored 137 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs and restricted New Zealand Women to a score of 127 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. PCB Grants NOCs to Pacers Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Leg-Spinner Usama Mir for BBL 2023-24

Pakistan Women Defeat New Zealand Women

History for Pakistan in Dunedin 📖 They take an unassailable 2-0 lead to claim the #NZvPAK T20I series 👏 Scorecard 📝 https://t.co/BfSEFCX3Qa pic.twitter.com/pGPKhlP8H7 — ICC (@ICC) December 5, 2023

