Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood will be captaining Derbyshire in their warm-up game against India. The Men in Blue will face the English side as a tune-up match ahead of the three-match T20I series against England. The clash will be played on July 01, 2022.

Shan Masood will captain Derbyshire against India in a T20 match on Friday (July 1). He talks about how he will approach the game. pic.twitter.com/4tmcLtN0xS — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) June 28, 2022

