Although the Australian captain Pat Cummins is mostly known for his top bowling and shrewd captaincy, Cummins is also a very good athlete who is electric on the field. He displayed some of it when he sprinted and dived to take a one-handed catch. Cummins was bowling to Keacy Carty when carty had a bat-pad which popped up in front of what would've been a short square mid-wicket position. The ball looked like it would drop in no man's land, but Cummins sprints across to his right, dives forward and then grabbed it inches above the ground with his right hand. Fans were amazed and the video went viral on social media. Highest Test Scores In An Innings: From Brian Lara To David Warner, A Look at Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in History of Longest Format of Cricket.

Pat Cummins Catch Video

