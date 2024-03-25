During Sunrisers Hyderabad's orange meet captain Pat Cummins went on and did the 'Silencing Crowd' on the demand of fans present at the meet. It came after Pat Cummins' statement to silence India's cricketing fans after defeating India in the World Cup 2023 final. Cummins even thanked the fans for the warm welcome and for showing support to the squad. Sunrisers lost their very first game of the IPL 2024 with just a margin of four runs. ‘Rohit, Rohit’ Spectators Cheer for Former Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma As He Fields Near Boundary in GT vs MI IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

Indian fans still haven't forgotten Pat Cummins' silence wala statement at Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, our Indian fans are asking him to repeat it.



Moral of the story: People are not as interested in the Indian team as they are in this tin-top IPL tournament. #TATAIPL2024 pic.twitter.com/1sf75Hylzs— 𝙕𝙄𝙈𝘽𝙐 😎 𝕏 (@Zimbu12_) March 24, 2024

