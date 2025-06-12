Australia national cricket team Test captain Pat Cummins achieved two significant milestones during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against the South Africa national cricket team. Pat Cummins registered the best bowling figures by a skipper at the Home of Cricket in the longest format. Cummins 6/28 surpassed 6/101 by England's Bob Wills, who achieved this feat against Team India in 1992. It was also Cummins' 14th five-wicket haul in the Test format. The veteran speedster also became the eighth bowler to scalp 300 or more wickets for his nation. Pat Cummins Picks Up His 14th Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final at Lord's.

Pat Cummins Registers Best Bowling Figures by a Captain at Lord's in Tests

Pat Cummins , you are truly a GOAT. Worth all the hype pic.twitter.com/hJ1xTRL5zM — 👑 (@SG77Era) June 12, 2025

Eighth Bowler with 300 Test Wickets for Australia

Pat Cummins becomes the 8th Australian to take 300 Test wickets. Most Test wickets for Australia 708 – Shane Warne (273 Inns) 563 – Glenn McGrath (243 Inns) 553 – Nathan Lyon (254 Inns) 384 – Mitchell Starc (185 Inns) 355 – Dennis Lillee (132 Inns) 313 – Mitchell Johnson (140… pic.twitter.com/O6t5TN43fZ — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) June 12, 2025

