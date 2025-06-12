Australia national cricket team ace speedster Pat Cummins scalped his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The right-arm speedster achieved this feat during the second day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against the South Africa national cricket team at iconic Lord's. The Australian skipper bagged key wickets of Wiaan Mulder (6), captain Temba Bavuma (36), David Bedingham (45), wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (13), and Marco Jansen (0). Earlier, Australia were bundled out for 212 runs in the first innings. Kagiso Rabada Claims His 17th Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final at Lord's.

