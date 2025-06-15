Australia national cricket team captain Pat Cummins might not have won the ICC World Test Championship 2025 final match against South Africa, but still, he will have a moment to cherish as his name has been etched in the Lord's Honours Board. The ace pacer took a six-wicket haul in the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final match, during the first innings of South Africa batting, while leaking just 28 runs. Pat Cummins himself penned his name at the Lord's Cricket Ground honours board, below the other names of the players who picked a five-wicket haul at cricket's home, the Lord's. Andrew McDonald Hints at Top-Order Batting Changes for Australia After ICC WTC 2025 Final Loss Against South Africa.

Pat Cummins Writing His Name in Lord's Honours Board:

