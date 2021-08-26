The leading wicket taker among the England spinners, Adil Rashid is a great asset for limited-over series as claimed by English captain Eoin Morgan. Having Adil in the team, PBKS remarked that they chose the right bowler against the other teams that'll help them gain an early advantage in the UAE-based tournament. The franchise shared a tweet to announce his arrival in the squad that'll probably brighten up their fans' feeds.

Check Out PBKS's Post About Adil Rashid:

The one who will surely brighten up your feed - Adil Rashid ⭐️ We know we have chosen the right one to bowl the wrong ones 🕸😉#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/F5f0vfgr5l — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)