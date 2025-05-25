Delhi Capitals (DC) signed off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign on a winning note. The Delhi-based franchise secured a comfortable six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Karun Nair (44) and Sameer Rizvi (58*) played superb innings while chasing a monstrous 207 runs with the bat. The 21-year-old Sameer was named Player of the Match for his brilliant knock. After the conclusion of the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match, funny memes went viral on social media. Delhi Capitals Beat Punjab Kings by Six Wickets in IPL 2025; Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair and Bowlers Shine as DC Dent PBKS' Top-Two Hopes in Points Table.

Sameer Rizvi to PBKS

Hilarious

Lol

GT lost RCB lost PBKS lost Mumbai Indians nation we are coming for the top 2 spots 🕺🏻 https://t.co/3TuvCCjFkJ — Suiiii (@AtanuM0007) May 24, 2025

MI Fans After Seeing PBKS Losing Against DC

Good night MI nation 😌 pic.twitter.com/yUYtJqAdOc — Mumbai Indians Fanatics KA (@MIFanaticsKA) May 24, 2025

Oops!

