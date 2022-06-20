Netherlands captain Pieter Seelar has announced his retirement from international cricket owing to a continuous back injury. Scott Edwards has been named the new captain. Opening up on his decision, the 34-year old Seelar said, "Since 2020 my back problems got worse to such an extent that - much to my regret - I am no longer able to give everything I’ve got.”

📢 ANNOUNCEMENT

Captain Pieter Seelaar announces his retirement

from international cricket due to persistent back injury.



More ➡️ https://t.co/tP9bffXDhc#ThankyouPieter ♥️ pic.twitter.com/pnSAHisAmx— Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) June 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)