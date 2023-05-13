Back-to-back centuries in the IPL as this time Prabhsimran Singh scores a brilliant hundred for Punjab Kings in a crisis situation when PBKS were in trouble against DC at Delhi. In his first 15 balls he had a strike rate of 93 when wickets were falling at the other end but then accelerated brilliantly in a pitch that was gripping to complete his century in just 61 balls.

Prabhsimran Singh Scores His Maiden IPL Century

HUNDRED FOR PRABHSIMRAN SINGH. It has been one man show, all the other PBKS batters have struggled & he smashed hundred from 61 balls. pic.twitter.com/IoD6hrNkLi — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 13, 2023

