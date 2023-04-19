Former Ranji cricketer Praveen Hingnikar suffered injuries during a road accident at Mehkar taluka near Samruddhi Highway in Buldhana district on Tuesday, April 19. Unfortunately, his wife, Suvarna Hingnikar passed away on spot. The accident happened when Hingnikar's car hit a parked truck from behind. Injured Praveen Hingnikar has been already admitted to a hospital.

Praveen Hingnikar Suffers Injury in Road Accident, Wife Dies on Spot

Ranji cricket coach Pravin Hinganikar was injured in an accident at Mehkar taluka near Samruddhi Highway in Buldhana district. In this accident, Hinganikar's wife Suvarna Hinganikar died on the spot. The injured Hinganikar has been admitted to a hospital for treatment: Buldhana… — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

