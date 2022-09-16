Bollywood actress and Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings' owner, Preity Zinta, met with West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle. 'Bumping into old friends = Selfie smiles' she wrote while sharing pictures. Gayle played for the team from 2018 to 2021.

See Post

Bumping into old friends = Selfie smiles 🤩 #ting pic.twitter.com/1tgL4cm3ii — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)