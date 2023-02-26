According to a report from ARY News, eight CCTV cameras, which were installed at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore to monitor Pakistan Super League 2023 games, were stolen. Apart from the cameras, fibre cable laid around the stadium has been also stolen. Meanwhile, generator batteries which were installed for lighting the Gaddafi Stadium are missing too. Authorities have registered two cases at Gulberg Police station. CCTV footage of the thieves escaping is available. However, no one has been arrested yet. Babar Azam Pretends to Hit Hasan Ali With Bat Jokingly As Pakistan Duo Get Involved in Hilarious On-Field Moment During Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Eight CCTV Cameras, Fibre Cable, Generator Battery Stolen From Gaddafi Stadium

8 CCTV cameras installed at the Gaddafi Stadium to monitor PSL have been stolen. (Reported by Ary News). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)