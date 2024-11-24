Veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been purchased for INR 4.20 crore by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Before Maxwell, Punjab Kings bought Marcus Stoinis for a whopping amount of INR 11 crore. The addition of Maxwell and Stoinis has strengthened the Punjab-based franchise squad for the IPL 2025. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Glenn Maxwell Goes to Punjab Kings for INR 4.2 Crore.

Glenn Maxwell in PBKS for IPL 2025

