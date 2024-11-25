Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis will don the Punjab Kings jersey for the IPL 2025. This time around Punjab Kings invested INR 2.6 crore to seal the deal for Josh Inglis. He is a good addition to the PBKS squad as he is beneficial as a wicketkeeper and as well as a batsman. Josh Inglis can play big shots when needed and hence will increase the depth in the PBKS batting lineup. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Donovan Ferreira, Alex Carey Go Unsold.

Josh Inglis in IPL 2025

