Punjab defeated Baroda in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. This is Punjab's maiden SMAT title. Set massive 224 runs to win, Baroda managed 203/7 in a close game. Needing 33 runs off the last two overs, Baroda were undone by Arshdeep Singh who picked three wickets in the penultimate over and gave away just four runs. That left Baroda with 29 to get off the last over but they failed to do so. Anmolpreet Singh was named Man of the Match for his 61-ball 113.

Punjab Win Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

PUNJAB WIN 👏👏 They beat Baroda by 20 runs to lift the @IDFCFIRSTBank #SMAT in Mohali 👌👌 Superb performance from the @mandeeps12-led side 🙌🏻 as they lift their maiden #SMAT title. pic.twitter.com/6GkAkYOmrl — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 6, 2023

