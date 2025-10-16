The Qatar national cricket team will face the Samoa national cricket team in the Super 6 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on Thursday, October 16. The Qatar vs Samoa Super 6 clash will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) and will start at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of the Qatar vs Samoa match on their TV channels in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, they will have a live streaming viewing option as they can watch Qatar vs Samoa on FanCode, mobile app, and website, but will need either a match pass (19 INR) or a tour pass (59 INR). ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Who Have Qualified For T20 WC In India and Sri Lanka.

Qatar vs Samoa Match Details

يواجه منتخب قطر اليوم نظيره ساموا ضمن منافسات التصفيات الآسيوية المؤهلة إلى كأس العالم T20 للرجال 2025.🇶🇦 تابعوا أبرز اللقطات والتغطية عبر قنوات ICC الرسمية. Team Qatar faces Samoa today in the Asian Qualifiers for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2025.🇶🇦 Follow the highlights and… pic.twitter.com/CNb2OqHgw8 — Qatar Cricket Association (@qa_cricket) October 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)