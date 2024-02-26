Delhi Capitals register their first win of the competition as UP Warriorz slump to their second consecutive defeat. After opting to field first, DC-W had put the UPW-W under tremendous pressure with Marizanne Kapp (3/5) and Radha Yadav (4/20) with strong performance with the ball. Kapp dismantled the UPW-W top order while Radha carried the momentum on with the duo sharing 7 wickets between them. UPW-W could only post a target of 120 runs riding on the only fighting score from Shweta Sehrawat (45). Chasing it. Delhi Capitals cruised to the target riding on the half centuries from Shafali Verma (64) and captain Meg Lanning (51*). Shafali Verma Scores Her First Half-Century of WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During UPW-W vs DC-W Match.

Delhi Capitals Register Massive Nine-Wicket Victory Over UP Warriorz

