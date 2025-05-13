Rahul Dravid Gifts Eugene Levy Special Rajasthan Royals Jersey, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Actor Says, ‘My First Cricket Team’ (Watch Video)

In a delightful cross-cultural exchange, Indian cricket legend and Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid presented a personalised team jersey to Canadian actor Eugene Levy, best known for his role Johnny Rose, in the Emmy-winning series Schitt's Creek. The heartwarming moment was captured in a video shared by the Royals, where Dravid handed the jersey, saying, “Now that you're a Rajasthan Royals fan, we've got a special t-shirt for you.” He continued saying to the visibly emotional actor, “hopefully you will wear it with pride watching our games [sic].” Levy expressed his excitement, saying, "I am a Royals fan. My first cricket team and it will always be my first cricket team." Dravid, despite recovering from a recent leg injury sustained during a local cricket match, has remained actively involved with the team, attending training sessions and engaging with players. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals side is eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Rahul Dravid Presents Eugene Levy Special Rajasthan Royals Jersey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)