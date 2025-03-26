Rajasthan Royals are set to face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in match six of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Wednesday. The sixth match of the IPL 2025 will be played in Guwahati. Ahead of the thrilling encounter, the Rajasthan Royals shared a video on their social handle where head coach Rahul Dravid, who was in a wheelchair, met the Knight Riders players. Rajasthan captioned the post with "Everyone's favourite." Dravid suffered an injury during a Karnataka State Cricket Association League match while playing for the Vijaya Cricket Club. Despite the setback, the legendary cricketer remains committed to his work and is actively involved in Rajasthan's campaign during IPL 2025. Rahul Dravid Spotted Moving on Wheelchair As He Attends Rajasthan Royals' Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Rahul Dravid on Wheelchair Meets KKR Players

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)