Rahul Dravid recalled Mohammad Kaif and Rahul Dravid's epic partnership that helped India win the historic NatWest Trophy final against England in 2002. Kaif and Yuvraj, who were both pretty young cricketers back then, stitched a 120-run partnership that helped India recover after the loss of big players. Eventually, India chased down 326 with three balls to spare which saw Sourav Ganguly take off his shirt and wave it at the Lord's stadium.

Watch Video:

And this memorable day for me ends with this lovely message. Thanks Rahul bhai. #lord’s #natwestrophy pic.twitter.com/6FQs3SIz2D — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 13, 2022

