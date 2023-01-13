Indian men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid reportedly will not be with the Indian team when they take on Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI of the series in Thiruvananthapuram. According to reports, Dravid complained about blood pressure and was checked by local doctors in Kolkata. Although there were no concerns, the Indian team head coach has now returned to Bengaluru on Friday, January 13. Virat Kohli Dances With Ishan Kishan After India’s Win Against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens With Laser Show in the Background (Watch Video).

Rahul Dravid Won't Be With The team at 3rd ODI

🔴 #BREAKING | Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Unwell, Won't Be With The Team For 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka: Sources https://t.co/9mySGojZx0 NDTV's Rica Roy reports pic.twitter.com/0qzkhKEiLN — NDTV (@ndtv) January 13, 2023

