India defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on yesterday, January 12. With this victory, India also pocketed the three match ODI series. After the match, Indian batter Virat Kohli was seen dancing with teammate Ishan Kishan at Eden Gardens. A video featuring Kohli and Kishan dancing at the iconic stadium has now started to surface on the internet. Virat Kohli Wishes Team India Good Luck Ahead of Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli Dances With Ishan Kishan

Virat Kohli is such a character - he's dancing with Ishan Kishan after the match at the Eden Gardens. pic.twitter.com/XClgl7uZAS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 13, 2023

Laser Show at Eden Gardens

Congratulations to indian team for winning the series .. well doneCAB for the wonderful laser show to celebrate it @bcci pic.twitter.com/MsfHzhLjIP — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 12, 2023

