Rahul Tewatia underwent successful shoulder surgery and shared the update on social media. The Gujarat Titans star had his shoulder operated upon at King Edward VII's Hospital in London and he shared pictures after the surgery on Instagram and wrote, "Shoulder Surgery. One step closer to healing and getting back stronger. Grateful for the team that got me through it and for everyone who’s checked in. Jai Shree Ram." The Haryana cricketer, who has established a reputation for finishing matches, did not have the best of times in IPL 2025 despite Gujarat Titans' impressive outing, scoring just 99 runs in 15 matches. Major League Cricket 2025: Finn Allen Sets MLC Ablaze With Record-Breaking Ton As San Francisco Unicorns Thrash Washington Freedom (Watch Video).

Rahul Tewatia Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery

