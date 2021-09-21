It's Chris Gayle's birthday today and like everyone else Rajasthan Royals has posted a witty birthday wish for the Universe Boss. The official account of RR took to social media and asked Gayle to take a day off and celebrate for PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021 match. PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021.

Happy birthday, @henrygayle. Take the day off and celebrate. 👍🏻🙂 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)