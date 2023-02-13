UP Warriorz have signed Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the Women's Premier League 2023 auction. UPW spent an amount of INR 40 Lakh to sign the Indian bowler. 31-year-old Gayakwad has been one of the key performers for India in recent years.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad Sold to UPW For INR 40 Lakh

Rajeshwari Gayakwad is up next and she is SOLD to @UPWarriorz for INR 40 Lakh #WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)