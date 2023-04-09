Rashid Khan bowled a splendid over dismissing three of Kolkata Knight Riders' batters to claim the first hat-trick of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Sunday, April 9. The Afghanistan spinner, who has been one of the best of the tournament, dismissed Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur to bring Gujarat Titans back into the match. The crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium erupted into cheers as he took his first-ever hat-trick in the IPL. Shubman Gill Completes 2000 Runs in IPL, Achieves Feat During GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

Watch Rashid Khan's Hat-Trick Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)