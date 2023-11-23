Rashid Khan's BBL franchise Adelaide Strikers announced on Thursday that Rashid required a "minor operation" and had withdrawn from the upcoming season of BBL. Later, Rashid shared a picture of him from the hospital bed after surgery assuring fans that the surgery has went well and he is on the road to recovery. Rashid recently finished a rather successful campaign with Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Bizarre! Indonesia Declared Winners After Cambodia Cricket Team Refuses to Play.

Rashid Khan Shares Picture From Hospital Bed After Successful Surgery

Thank you everyone for your well wishes 🙏 The surgery went well, now on the road to recovery 💪 Can’t wait to be back on the field 💙 pic.twitter.com/zxLYKFaoYE — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 23, 2023

