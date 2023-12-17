Ravichandran Ashwin congratulated Nathan Lyon after the Australian off-spinner became the only eighth bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 500 wickets. Lyon achieved this remarkable feat when he dismissed Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf on Day 4 of the AUS vs PAK 1st Test in Perth. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ashwin wrote, "8th bowler and only the 2nd off-spinner in history to pick 500 test wickets. @NathLyon421 congrats mate." Ashwin himself is only 11 wickets away from achieving that mark and will look to complete the milestone in India's Test series against South Africa and later on, against England. Nathan Lyon Becomes Third Australian After Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath To Complete 500 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat in AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

Ravichandran Ashwin Congratulates Nathan Lyon

8th bowler and only the 2nd off spinner in history to pick 500 test wickets.@NathLyon421 congrats mate 🐐🐐#AUSvsPAK — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 17, 2023

