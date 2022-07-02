Ravindra Jadeja hit a fine hundred on Day 2 of the fifth Test between India and England in Edgbaston on Saturday, July 2. The left-hander got to his mark in 183 balls, having hit 13 fours. He survived a dropped chance off Matthew Potts' bowling and then struck a boundary to reach three figures, his third in Tests.

