Ravindra Jadeja won the match award for his outstanding bowling performance in the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8. The CSK all-rounder took three wickets and finished with figures of 3/20 off his four overs. His wickets included those of Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green and Tilak Varma. Also, he took a stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss Cameron Green. Ravindra Jadeja Pulls Off a 'Blind'er! Watch CSK All-Rounder Take a Sensational Reflex Catch off His Bowling During MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Ravindra Jadeja Wins Man of the Match Award

