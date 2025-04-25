Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad's bats failed the gauge test during the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match on April 25. The Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder came in to bat in the fifth over of the innings after Sam Curran's dismissal and as per the regulations, his bat was inspected by the umpire to check if it passed through the gauge and it didn't. Subsequently, he was asked to change it and Shreyas Gopal was seen rushing out to the field with another bat, which was inspected and this time, it passed the gauge test. Noor Ahmad also had to change his bat as it did not pass the gauge test when he walked out to bat in the 18th over. Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad were dismissed for 21 and two runs, respectively. Mohammed Shami Strikes on His First Delivery, Dismisses Shaik Rasheed for Golden Duck After Abhishek Sharma’s Sharp Catch at Slip During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Ravindra Jadeja's Bat Fails Gauge Test

Noor Ahmad's Bat Fails to Clear Gauge Test

Umpire checking Noor Bat . Noor Ahmed had to change the Bat . 😳#SRHvsCSK pic.twitter.com/zLL4YdcYEv — Amit Kumar (@KumarAmit_Boss) April 25, 2025

