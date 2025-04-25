Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) veteran pacer Mohammed Shami dismissed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Shaik Rasheed for a golden duck during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Chennai on Friday. The wicket incident happened on the first ball of the first over of the match. Shami bowled an away swinger in the outside-off corridor. Rasheed went with hard hands and got an outside edge. Abhishek Sharma at first slip took a sharp catch. This was the fourth time Mohammed Shami has taken a wicket off the first ball of an innings in the IPL. Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard: Check PBKS vs KKR Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Mohammed Shami Strikes on His First Delivery

Aate hi kaam shuru kar diye! 🔥#MohammadShami strikes on the very first ball of the innings to give #SRH the perfect start in their quest for a maiden win at Chepauk! 💥 Can they make history tonight?👇✍🏻 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/uCvJbWdEiC#IPLonJioStar 👉… pic.twitter.com/lLI5Ox5zXv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)