Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways with a 13-run victory over Chennai Super Kings at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday, May 4. Harshal Patel was RCB's best bowler with figures of 3/35 and Josh Hazlewood (1/19) too was impressive. Devon Conway continued his good form with a second consecutive fifty but it was not enough in the end with the lower and lower-middle order not contributing enough. Glenn Maxwell scalped two wickets.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)