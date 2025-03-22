RCB funny memes went viral on social media after Royal Challengers Bengaluru outplayed Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in the first match of IPL 2025. Rajat Patidar had a splendid start to life as RCB captain as his side dished out an all-round performance, first with the ball and then with the bat in hand to down the defending champions in the season opener. Krunal Pandya led a superb bowling effort, taking three wickets while Phil Salt (56) and Virat Kohli (59*) struck stellar half-centuries as RCB won the match in 16.2 overs. Krunal Pandya was adjudged Player of the Match for his figures of 3/29. Fan Breaches Security, Touches Virat Kohli's Feet After Invading Pitch at Eden Gardens During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (See Pics and Videos).

RCB in First 10 Overs of First Innings vs Last 10 Overs

RCB Bowling unit: first ten overs last ten overs. pic.twitter.com/wsiHgEh86n — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) March 22, 2025

'RCB Starting IPL 18 With a Bang'

RCB starting 'IPL 18' with a bang pic.twitter.com/62aOL21Fbi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 22, 2025

RCB Fans After This Performance

RCB fans after seeing their team performance today pic.twitter.com/447Ytp1yAk — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 22, 2025

True!

KKR should never let the openers go to RCB. History hasn't been kind when that has happened. pic.twitter.com/j54ReoJ2a3 — Manya (@CSKian716) March 22, 2025

RCB vs Varun Chakaravarthy Today

KKR vs RCB Today

'Brendon McCullum and Jos Buttler After Watching Phil Salt for RCB'

Phil Salt scoring in Eden Gardens but against KKR. Absolute cinema#KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/510KQ5GfJB — Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@rajabetsindia) March 22, 2025

Non-RCB Fans Right Now

Agle 2 mahine Gen Gold Gen Bold sunna padega pic.twitter.com/gRMk4jQ9ja — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 22, 2025

